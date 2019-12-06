Expand / Collapse search
Stocks rise as investors wait for jobs data

Investors will be looking for clues into the state of the U.S. economy

By FOXBusiness
Edward Jones investment strategist Nela Richardson and Capital Wealth Planning chief market strategist Jeff Saut discuss why investors should 'stick to the fundamentals' and learn how to manage uncertainty in 2020.video

Can the market trade higher in 2020?

Edward Jones investment strategist Nela Richardson and Capital Wealth Planning chief market strategist Jeff Saut discuss why investors should 'stick to the fundamentals' and learn how to manage uncertainty in 2020.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to more gains ahead of the release of the November employment report.

The major futures indexes are indicating a modest rise of 0.2 percent when Wall Street opens for business Friday.

Investors will be looking for clues into the state of the U.S. economy from the Labor Department’s November tally of hiring by nonfarm employers.

Economists expect 180,000 jobs will be created with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6 percent.

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday  with major indexes inching downward in the morning before recovering to close the session in positive territory.

In European trading, Britain's FTSE gained 0.5 percent, the CAC in Paris advanced 0.3 percent and  Germany's DAX picked up 0.1 percent.

Investors are hoping that the world’s two biggest economies will reach a trade deal before new U.S. tariffs go into effect Dec. 15 on some popular products made in China, including smartphones and laptops.

On Friday, China's finance ministry said Beijing is waiving tariff hikes on U.S. soybeans and pork while the two sides negotiate a trade deal.

China promised in September to lift the tariffs but no details of when that might take effect were released.

The finance ministry said Friday that Beijing is “carrying out the exclusion” but gave no details. The finance and commerce ministries didn't respond to requests for additional information.

Chinese officials said Thursday a deal  hinges on whether the U.S. will agree to roll back some of the tariffs imposed by President Trump after he began his effort to win trade concessions from Beijing in mid-2018.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1 percent, Japan's Nikkei  picked up 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.