Stocks rise as 2022 kicks off, Tesla jumps on deliveries

U.S. investors are easing into 2022, giving U.S. stocks a boost on Monday extending 2021's winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 70 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36350.69 +12.39 +0.03% SP500 S&P 500 4767.7 +1.52 +0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15661.606229 +16.64 +0.11%

Investors are coming off a winning year that drove the S&P 500 up 27%, or over 1,011 points, the largest one-year point gain on record.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,152.00 +95.22 +9.01%

Tesla is set to open higher after the automaker announced it delivered 308,600 vehicles globally in the fourth quarter to set its sixth consecutive quarterly record, beating analyst estimates by over 15%.

Other electric vehicle makers, including China's Nio and Li Auto, also reported strong delivery numbers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NIO NIO INC. (CHINA) 32.36 +0.67 +2.11% LI LI AUTO INC. 31.63 -0.47 -1.46%

Meat producers are in focus. President Biden is expected to announce efforts to curb rising prices amid runaway inflation.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP. 48.50 -0.32 -0.66% PPC PILGRIMS PRIDE 28.09 -0.11 -0.39% TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 86.88 -0.26 -0.29% SAFM SANDERSON FARMS INC. 188.78 -2.30 -1.20%

Chipotle rolled out, for a limited time, a vegan chorizo item after test runs in several major cities. "Plant-Based Chorizo is made using all real, fresh ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab," the restaurant chain stated.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,724.49 -24.43 -1.40%

The economic calendar is light today with the final Markit manufacturing PMI for December and construction spending, which is expected to rise 0.6% for November.

Data heats up Tuesday with the release of the JOLTS report, which tracks job openings, while ADP will release its tally on employment Wednesday ahead of Friday's jobs report for December.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.27 -0.08 -0.14% GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 168.76 -2.18 -1.28%

In commodities, oil drifted down to the $74 per barrel level, while gold also slipped to $1,804 an ounce.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.5% to 23,274.75 and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.4% to 2,988.77.

One of China’s biggest real estate developers, Evergrande Group, which is struggling to avoid a default on $310 billion of debt, announced Monday it had asked for trading of its shares in Hong Kong to be suspended ahead of an announcement of unspecified "inside information."