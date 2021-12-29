Jobs report, FOMC minutes, Walgreens earnings top week ahead

Stocks will kick off the first week of trading for 2022 with key jobs and consumer data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36338.3 -59.78 -0.16% SP500 S&P 500 4766.18 -12.55 -0.26% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15644.970696 -96.59 -0.61%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 1/3

Jeffries Financial Group will kick off earnings for 2022 on Monday, while the Markit manufacturing purchasing manager's index and construction spending will jumpstart the week's economic data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JEF JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 38.80 -0.19 -0.49%

Other notable events include a 5.9% increase in FedEx shipping rates for its ground, home delivery and express services and a new SEC rule that will require off-exchange issuers to make accurate, up-to-date financial information publicly available.

Tuesday 1/4

On Tuesday, investors will be watching the JOLTS report and the ISM manufacturing index.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.36 -0.74 -1.34%

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, will also decide whether an oil output hike of 400,000 barrel per day in February will proceed as planned.

Wednesday 1/5

The December minutes for the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee Meeting, the ADP employment report and the Markit services purchasing managers index are all on the docket for economic data Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % T AT&T INC. 24.60 -0.18 -0.73% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 51.96 -0.29 -0.56% BA THE BOEING CO. 201.32 -1.39 -0.69% EADSY AIRBUS SE 31.91 +0.21 +0.66%

AT&T and Verizon will also roll out 5G service that uses C-band frequencies. Boeing and Airbus have called on the Biden administration to postpone the roll out, warning that the move could potentially interfere with radio altimeters on aircraft, which provide critical altitude information for pilots when operating in low visibility environments.

Last week, wireless industry trade group CTIA, the Aerospace Industries Association and Airlines for America agreed to share data to help the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission address those concerns.

Thursday 1/6

Thursday will be the busiest day for the market as investors take in a slew of earnings from Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walgreens Boots Alliance as well as the ISM services index, factory orders and trade deficit.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STZ CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. 250.97 +1.58 +0.63% CAG CONAGRA BRANDS INC. 34.15 +0.27 +0.80% BBY BEST BUY CO. INC. 101.60 +0.05 +0.05% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 52.16 +0.17 +0.33%

In the world of politics, President Biden will address the nation on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former president Donald Trump will also host a separate news conference the same day from Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Friday 1/7

Wrapping up the week will be the November jobs report and consumer credit for December.

In addition, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on challenges to the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, will host a security meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.