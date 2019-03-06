Stocks poised to slide on weakening global growth outlook

U.S. stocks were poised to open lower Wednesday as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its forecast for global economic growth.

Investors also will be watching for the Labor Department report Wednesday on worker productivity and any hints that the months-long trade negotiations between the U.S. and China will reach a successful conclusion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were off 0.05 percent and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.11 percent. The Nasdaq Composite was hovering around a negative 0.02 percent.

The OECD cut expected global economic growth for 2019 by 0.2 percentage points to 3.3 percent.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were higher in premarket action after the FDA approved its potentially blockbuster antidepressant Spravato.

In Europe, stocks were broadly flat in late morning trading. In Asia, Chinese stocks led markets higher on hopes for new stimulus measures. The Shanghai Stock Exchange was up 1.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.6%.

Investors will watch closely as official trade data from the U.S. is published later Wednesday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the trade deficit widened to $56.9 billion in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.