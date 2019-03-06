Private sector hiring slowed in February: ADP

Hiring in the U.S. private sector decelerated in February, according to research released on Wednesday from payroll services firm ADP, results that come ahead of federal employment numbers on Friday that will provide greater insight into whether the nation’s economy is slowing.

Non-farm payrolls increased 183,000 last month, slightly less than the expected 189,000. It was also a decline from January, which ADP revised up to 300,000 from an initial estimate of 213,000 – indicating that February’s numbers could also increase.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report February employment numbers on Friday. Experts predict unemployment will sit at 3.9 percent and that the U.S. economy added 190,000 new jobs last month.