Stocks plunge more than 600 points on weak Apple sales, China worries

U.S. stocks plunged Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 600 points after tech giant Apple said its quarterly revenue for the crucial holiday sales season would be lower than anticipated.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a letter to shareholders released after markets closed Wednesday, attributed most of the revenue drop to lower iPhone sales, China’s slowing economy and trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Apple’s announcement, issued after the markets closed Wednesday, hammered the company’s shares and the slide continued Thursday.

Besides Apple shares -- which have fallen to a 18-month low -- its suppliers, including STMicroelectronics, Cirrus Logic and Lumentum, also lost value.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 142.43 -15.49 -9.81% STM STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 12.22 -1.52 -11.06% SWKS SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC. 62.25 -5.71 -8.40% CRUS CIRRUS LOGIC 31.91 -2.35 -6.86%

Stocks plummeted despite a strong ADP report on private-sector employment, which showed that last month the U.S. economy added 271,000 jobs, well ahead of the 178,000 analysts had expected.

It was the largest increase in payrolls in almost two years, with small businesses seeing the strongest month of job growth all year. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which helps compile the report for ADP, said that at the current pace of job growth, the nation's already low unemployment will get even lower.

In Asian market trading, China’s Shanghai Composite traded flat, while Apple suppliers in across the region came under pressure.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day down 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded down by 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX fell 1.5 percent and France’s CAC lost 1.4 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 22782.37 -563.87 -2.42% SP500 S&P 500 2452.8 -57.23 -2.28% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6484.4962 -181.44 -2.72%

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ended a volatile first session of 2019 with small gains as energy companies Wednesday helped boost major averages.

When the session began the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 400 points on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data. Investors worried that such data could get worse if a trade deal with the U.S. isn’t reached soon.

But then oil prices spiked on a report that crude exports from Saudi Arabia fell last month on lower U.S. production. The news came as output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia, Russia and others come into play.

Oil, which was down as much as 2.3 percent earlier, surged almost 5 percent. As a result, shares of oil companies, both those with heavy investments in exploration and production and those with a focus on refining and marketing, jumped.

Shares of tech and financial companies soon followed suit and for much of the afternoon the major averages moved in and out of positive territory. By the session's conclusion all three averages finished higher.