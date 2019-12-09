Stocks pause to start week following jobs-fueled rally

U.S. equity futures were slightly lower to start the week, following a rally after a better-than-expected jobs report on Friday.

The three major futures indexes are indicated a decline of just 0.1 percent when trading begins on Wall Street.

Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, cheered by a wave of buying late last week on Wall Street that was spurred by strong U.S. jobs numbers and optimism over China-U.S. trade.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flatand the Shanghai Composite added 0.1 percent.

The Japanese Cabinet Office reported Monday that the economy expanded at a 1.8 percent annual pace in July-September, spurred by strong consumer purchases ahead of an Oct. 1 sales tax hike. That was much stronger than the 0.2 percent growth earlier reported and marked a fourth straight quarter of expansion for the world's No. 3 economy.

In Europe, London's FTSE was lower by 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX slid 0.1 percent and France's CAC fell 0.3 percent.

The surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report had put investors in a buying mood on Wall Street, extending the market’s winning streak to a third day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 300 points, while the S&P 500 erased losses from earlier in the week, nudging the benchmark index to a second consecutive weekly gain.

The Labor Department said employers added 266,000 positions, well above estimates of 184,000. The report also showed unemployment falling to a 50-year low. Separately, an index that measures how consumers feel about the economy showed an increase from last month.Friday’s batch of encouraging economic data capped what started as a rough week for the market.

Increased trade tensions and disappointing economic reports -- including data showing manufacturing continues to shrink and growth in the service sector is slowing -- dragged the market to steep losses on Monday and Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.