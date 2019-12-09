Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

Chinese official: Beijing wants US trade deal ASAP

Associated Press
close
Wilmington Trust chief economist Luke Tilley discusses the likelihood of a trade deal with China, the importance of USMCA and the state of the U.S. economy.video

Additional China tariffs not likely to come into effect: Economist

Wilmington Trust chief economist Luke Tilley discusses the likelihood of a trade deal with China, the importance of USMCA and the state of the U.S. economy.

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says Beijing wants a prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington.

Continue Reading Below

NEW 'MULAN' TRAILER RENEWS PUSH FOR BOYCOTT OVER HONG KONG

A deputy commerce minister said Monday that Beijing wants “satisfactory results as soon as possible.” The official gave no details of talks on a “Phase 1" deal announced by President Donald Trump in October.

Another U.S. tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese imports is due to take effect Sunday. China announced Friday it was carrying out a promise to waive punitive tariffs on American soybeans and pork.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump alarmed global financial markets last week when he said he might be willing to wait until after next year's presidential election to reach a settlement.