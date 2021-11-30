Stocks, oil sink on omicron fears, Fed’s Powell on tap

U.S. stocks fell ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and amid rising concerns over the omicron variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial average tumbled over 200 points or 0.6% while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.5% and 0.1%.

Powell is set to tell Congress on Tuesday that the omicron variant could threaten the U.S. labor market and cloud the inflation forecast.

"The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the [omicron] variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation," Powell wrote in prepared remarks that he will deliver before the Senate Banking Committee.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34915.9 -220.04 -0.63% SP500 S&P 500 4634.32 -20.95 -0.45% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15764.664098 -18.17 -0.12%

Stocks are reversing from Monday's rebound as investors did some bargain hunting post last Friday's selloff.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 368.51 +38.88 +11.80% PFE PFIZER INC. 52.40 -1.60 -2.96% BNTX BIONTECH SE 362.52 +14.52 +4.17% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 159.75 +0.55 +0.35% REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 654.40 +11.05 +1.72%

In stocks, vaccine makers remain front and center. Moderna's CEO, in an interview with the Financial Times, said that current vaccines for COVID-19 will likely be much less effective against the new omicron variant.

Additionally, Regeneron shares fell after disclosing its COVID cocktail may be less effective against the variant. And Pfizer told FOX Business:

"Pfizer and BioNTech are remaining vigilant and constantly conducting surveillance efforts focused on monitoring for emerging variants that potentially escape protection from our vaccine. We are beginning to run neutralization tests on the new Omicron variant of concern and expect to have initial data in the coming weeks."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 46.08 +0.18 +0.39% MCK MCKESSON CORP. 223.27 +1.66 +0.75%

In deal news, Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to buy the remaining 30% stake in McKesson Corporation's German healthcare unit GEHE Pharma Handel (GEHE) and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland (AHD).

And Adobe's latest stats on Cyber Monday were updated Tuesday and shoppers spent $10.7B a drop of 1.4% compared to the same period a year ago.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,561.57 +57.01 +1.63% WMT WALMART, INC. 142.63 -2.27 -1.57% TGT TARGET CORP. 249.16 +2.59 +1.05% KSS KOHL'S CORP. 53.32 -0.60 -1.11%

On the economic calendar:

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed the 20-city index jumped 1.0% in September, lagging August’s 1.2% increase and below the 1.2% Refinitiv estimate. However, year-over-year gains remained robust rising 19.1%, the fourth largest jump on record.

Later, at 9:45 a.m., the Institute for Supply Management is out with its Chicago Purchasing Managers’ index for November. The closely watched gauge of Midwest business activity is anticipated to dip slightly to 67.0 after an unexpected increase to 68.4 in October as supply shortages continue to hinder growth.

At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for November. It’s expected to fall slightly to 110.9 after a surprise increase to 113.8 in October. Confidence is down sharply from a post-pandemic high of 128.9 in June due to inflation and COVID variant concerns.

France's CAC 40 slipped 1.4% in early trading to 6,684.44, while Germany's DAX lost 1.1% to 15,105.99. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 1.2% to 7,024.58.

Singapore led Asia's losses, dropping 2.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.4% to 2,839.01. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 1.6% lower at 27,821.76, as pessimism over the omicron variant set in. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,256.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.6% to 23,475.26, while the Shanghai Composite was nearly flat at 3,563.89.