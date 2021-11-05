Stocks seek direction ahead of October jobs report

U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of the release of the October jobs report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 33 points, or 0.09%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.26% and 0.35%, respectively. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq finished at all-time highs on Thursday as the Dow finished 33 points below its own record peak.

The October nonfarm payroll report is expected to show the U.S. economy added 450,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate slipped to 4.7%.

Ahead of the report, the yield on the 10-year note was unchanged at 1.53%.

In stocks, Pfizer Inc. said its antiviral pill for COVID-19 reduces the chances of hospitalization and death by 89%. The company plans to seek emergency-use authorization for the drug. Rival Merck & Co. said last month its antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 50%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. shares were sharply lower after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss and slashed its full-year outlook due to slowing demand for its products as consumers return to gyms and purchase other at-home workout options.

Airbnb Inc. reported record quarterly revenue as countries lifted restrictions for vaccinated travelers.

Uber Inc. booked its first quarterly profit on an adjusted basis as the company’s ride-hailing and delivery service businesses both showed strength.

Square Inc.’s quarterly sales fell short of Wall Street estimates as revenue tied to Bitcoin missed the mark.

DraftKings Inc., Expedia Group Inc. and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. were among the other companies that reported ahead of Friday’s opening bell.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 66 cents to $79.47 a barrel and gold ticked up $2.10 to $1795.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European bourses rallied across the board with Germany’s DAX advancing 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 adding 0.57% and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbing 0.61%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.61% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1% and 1.41%, respectively.