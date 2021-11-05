Expand / Collapse search
US economy adds 531K jobs in October, surging past expectations

Unemployment rate fell to 4.6%

'Kudlow' host Larry Kudlow argues the Biden administration hasn't assessed the inflationary or 'negative' economic impact in the spending bill. 

U.S. employers' hiring surged in October as the number of new infections caused by the COVID-19 delta variant slowed and the expiration of extended unemployment benefits moved further in the rearview mirror.  

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 workers last month as the unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 4.6%, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 450,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to slip to 4.7%. 

The job gains in September were revised up to 312,000 from the prior reading of 194,000. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 