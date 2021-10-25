Stocks mixed as oil hits 7-year high
Hertz places order for 100,000 Teslas: report
U.S. stocks were mixed Monday as investors digested another batch of earnings and oil hit a seven-year high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.12% and 0.48%, respectively. The early gains come after the Dow closed at an all-time high on Friday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35695.97
|+18.95
|+0.05%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4553.22
|+8.32
|+0.18%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15156.257983
|+66.06
|+0.44%
In stocks, PayPal Inc. said it is not pursuing a deal for pinboard site Pinterest Inc. The announcement comes after several media outlets reported last week that PayPal was in talks to buy Pinterest for $45 billion, or $70 per share, mostly in stock.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|248.98
|+8.58
|+3.57%
|PINS
|PINTEREST, INC.
|50.09
|-7.97
|-13.74%
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas, the single-biggest order for the electric-car maker’s vehicles, according to Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HTZZ
|HERTZ GLOBAL
|26.2
|+1.51
|+6.12%
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|972.18
|+62.50
|+6.87%
Kimberly-Clark Corp. missed on earnings and beat on sales with management warning it will raise prices further to mitigate the impact of "significant inflation" on its margins.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|KMB
|KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP.
|128.12
|-4.89
|-3.68%
Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Burger King, reported mixed quarterly results and warned labor shortages were weighing on sales.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|QSR
|RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|59.80
|-2.11
|-3.41%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.33 to $85.09 a barrel, the highest since October 2014, while gold edged up $8.10 to $1,804.40 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mixed.
European trading was choppy with France’s CAC 30 slipping 0.16% while Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.31% and 0.33%, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.71%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index inched up 0.02% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.76%.