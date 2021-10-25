Stocks mixed as oil hits 7-year high

U.S. stocks were mixed Monday as investors digested another batch of earnings and oil hit a seven-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.12% and 0.48%, respectively. The early gains come after the Dow closed at an all-time high on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35648.68 -28.34 -0.08% SP500 S&P 500 4548.4 +3.50 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15151.243182 +61.04 +0.40%

In stocks, PayPal Inc. said it is not pursuing a deal for pinboard site Pinterest Inc. The announcement comes after several media outlets reported last week that PayPal was in talks to buy Pinterest for $45 billion, or $70 per share, mostly in stock.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 250.22 +9.82 +4.08% PINS PINTEREST, INC. 49.84 -8.22 -14.16%

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas, the single-biggest order for the electric-car maker’s vehicles, according to Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HTZZ HERTZ GLOBAL 24.69 -0.86 -3.37% TSLA TESLA, INC. 956.38 +46.70 +5.13%

Kimberly-Clark Corp. missed on earnings and beat on sales with management warning it will raise prices further to mitigate the impact of "significant inflation" on its margins.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP. 126.14 -6.87 -5.17%

Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Burger King, reported mixed quarterly results and warned labor shortages were weighing on sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 59.94 -1.97 -3.18%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.33 to $85.09 a barrel, the highest since October 2014, while gold edged up $8.10 to $1,804.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European trading was choppy with France’s CAC 30 slipping 0.16% while Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.31% and 0.33%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.71%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index inched up 0.02% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.76%.