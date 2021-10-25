Stocks mixed as oil hits 7-year high
Hertz places order for 100,000 Teslas: report
U.S. stocks were mixed Monday as investors digested another batch of earnings and oil hit a seven-year high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.12% and 0.48%, respectively. The early gains come after the Dow closed at an all-time high on Friday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35648.68
|-28.34
|-0.08%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4548.4
|+3.50
|+0.08%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15151.243182
|+61.04
|+0.40%
In stocks, PayPal Inc. said it is not pursuing a deal for pinboard site Pinterest Inc. The announcement comes after several media outlets reported last week that PayPal was in talks to buy Pinterest for $45 billion, or $70 per share, mostly in stock.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|250.22
|+9.82
|+4.08%
|PINS
|PINTEREST, INC.
|49.84
|-8.22
|-14.16%
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas, the single-biggest order for the electric-car maker’s vehicles, according to Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HTZZ
|HERTZ GLOBAL
|24.69
|-0.86
|-3.37%
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|956.38
|+46.70
|+5.13%
Kimberly-Clark Corp. missed on earnings and beat on sales with management warning it will raise prices further to mitigate the impact of "significant inflation" on its margins.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|KMB
|KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP.
|126.14
|-6.87
|-5.17%
Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Burger King, reported mixed quarterly results and warned labor shortages were weighing on sales.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|QSR
|RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|59.94
|-1.97
|-3.18%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.33 to $85.09 a barrel, the highest since October 2014, while gold edged up $8.10 to $1,804.40 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mixed.
European trading was choppy with France’s CAC 30 slipping 0.16% while Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.31% and 0.33%, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.71%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index inched up 0.02% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.76%.