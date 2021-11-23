Stocks mixed as oil slides, retail earnings on tap
Oil prices have advanced 58% this year
U.S. stock futures traded mixed after the White House confirmed it will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to combat higher energy prices.
Dow Jones Industrial futures rose 14 points or 0.04%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.04% and 0.25%, respectively, extending losses from the prior session.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35619.25
|+17.27
|+0.05%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4682.94
|-15.02
|-0.32%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15854.757354
|-202.68
|-1.26%
West Texas Intermediate crude fell over 0.4% to the $76-per-share level, putting energy stocks in focus.
TAPPING OIL RESERVE SHORT-TERM FIX: OPINION
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|54.45
|+0.67
|+1.25%
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|61.51
|+0.84
|+1.38%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|113.91
|+2.00
|+1.79%
Shares of Zoom tumbled, pressuring the broader market, following a slowdown in sales as more workers return to the office.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
|242.28
|-9.02
|-3.59%
Investors are also digesting a fresh batch of retail earnings.
Dick's Sporting Goods raised its full-year guidance citing strong consumer demand. While Dollar Tree announced price hikes for all stores to $1.25 after quarterly results were in-line with expectations and Best Buy forecast fourth-quarter holiday sales that fell short of analysts estimates.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DLTR
|DOLLAR TREE, INC.
|132.56
|-2.40
|-1.78%
|DKS
|DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|140.28
|+1.69
|+1.22%
|BBY
|BEST BUY CO., INC.
|138.00
|+1.87
|+1.37%
Other retailers to watch after the bell will be Gap and Nordstrom.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GPS
|GAP, INC.
|23.94
|-0.13
|-0.54%
|JWN
|NORDSTROM, INC.
|32.32
|-0.42
|-1.28%
On the economic docket, the Markit manufacturing PMI report is due at 9:45 a.m. ET.