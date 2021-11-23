Stocks mixed as oil slides, retail earnings on tap

U.S. stock futures traded mixed after the White House confirmed it will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to combat higher energy prices.

Dow Jones Industrial futures rose 14 points or 0.04%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.04% and 0.25%, respectively, extending losses from the prior session.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35619.25 +17.27 +0.05% SP500 S&P 500 4682.94 -15.02 -0.32% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15854.757354 -202.68 -1.26%

West Texas Intermediate crude fell over 0.4% to the $76-per-share level, putting energy stocks in focus.

TAPPING OIL RESERVE SHORT-TERM FIX: OPINION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.45 +0.67 +1.25% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 61.51 +0.84 +1.38% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 113.91 +2.00 +1.79%

Shares of Zoom tumbled, pressuring the broader market, following a slowdown in sales as more workers return to the office.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 242.28 -9.02 -3.59%

Investors are also digesting a fresh batch of retail earnings.

Dick's Sporting Goods raised its full-year guidance citing strong consumer demand. While Dollar Tree announced price hikes for all stores to $1.25 after quarterly results were in-line with expectations and Best Buy forecast fourth-quarter holiday sales that fell short of analysts estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DLTR DOLLAR TREE, INC. 132.56 -2.40 -1.78% DKS DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. 140.28 +1.69 +1.22% BBY BEST BUY CO., INC. 138.00 +1.87 +1.37%

Other retailers to watch after the bell will be Gap and Nordstrom.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GPS GAP, INC. 23.94 -0.13 -0.54% JWN NORDSTROM, INC. 32.32 -0.42 -1.28%

On the economic docket, the Markit manufacturing PMI report is due at 9:45 a.m. ET.