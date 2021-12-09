Stocks slip even as jobless claims fall

U.S. stocks are expected to open lower despite a drop in weekly jobless claims.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% following three days of gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35754.75 +35.32 +0.10% SP500 S&P 500 4701.21 +14.46 +0.31% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15786.987996 +100.07 +0.64%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Labor Department reported new claims for unemployment benefits for last week fell to 184,000, the lowest since the 1950s. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, came in at 1.9 million.

JOB OPENINGS CLIMB TO NEAR-RECORD IN OCTOBER AS LABOR SHORTAGE PERSISTS

Investors are also waiting for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. That report on consumer prices comes on Friday. Separately, Adobe reported online inflation hit a record high of 3.5% with prices rising for 11 of 18 items.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA

Fed officials meet next week for the last time in 2021. They said earlier they were ready to act if needed after inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2% in October.

In stocks, CVS shares moved higher after hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 93.10 +0.17 +0.18% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 48.50 +0.27 +0.56%

GameStop shares are in focus as reporting a mixed quarter and no major initiatives sending shares lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 173.65 -4.16 -2.34%

Amazon may see some pressure after receiving a fine of over $1 billion from Italy on antitrust issues.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,523.16 -0.13 -0.00%

Lucid Motors shares slipped after announcing it will offer $1.75 in corporate debt to help fund "Eligible Green Investments."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LCID LUCID GROUP INC. 44.72 +0.84 +1.91%

Companies reporting earnings Thursday include, Lululemon, Broadcom, Oracle and Costo.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 426.00 -8.95 -2.06% BRCM n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. ORCL ORACLE CORP. 88.94 -1.11 -1.23% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 530.11 -11.91 -2.20%

Oil also pulled back by 1% trading around the $71 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 52.42 +0.83 +1.61%

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.3%, Germany's DAX gained 0.4% and France's CAC rose 0.2%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.5%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% after Chinese producer price inflation eased to 12.9% over a year earlier from October's 13.5% as prices of coal and metals fell.

APPLE WINS DELAY IN MONOPOLY CASE, ALLOWING APP STORE RULES TO STAY FOR NOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.