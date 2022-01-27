Stocks rise on strong GDP, oil hits $88

U.S. stocks rose Thursday as investors digest the Federal Reserve's plans to start raising interest rates in March to cool inflation and a strong GDP report which showed the U.S. economy grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 300 points or 0.8% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite 1% apiece.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34688.39 +520.30 +1.52% SP500 S&P 500 4415.72 +65.79 +1.51% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13712.622001 +170.50 +1.26%

Investors expect as many as four rate hikes this year, starting in March. The Fed said monthly bond purchases that push down long-term rates by injecting money into the financial system would be phased out in March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury hovered near 1.84%.

Oil rose to the $88 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 62.35 +0.65 +1.05%

In earnings, McDoanld's shares traded down after revenue rose 13% to $6.01 billion, which was just shy of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey of industry analysts by FactSet, with sales crimped by coronavirus restrictions in Australia and China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 248.93 -0.74 -0.30%

Global same-store sales __ or sales at restaurants open at least a year __ rose 12.3% in the quarter better than the 10.5% increase that Wall Street was expecting. In the U.S., same-store sales rose 7.5% as limited-time products like the McRib drew customers despite higher menu prices. McDonald's said in the fall that U.S. prices would be 6% higher in 2021 than the prior year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INTC INTEL CORP. 48.44 -3.25 -6.29%

Intel posted $20.5 billion in fourth-quarter sales, up 3% from the year-earlier period. The company generated net income of $4.6 billion, down 21% year-over-year. Wall Street expected sales of $19.2 billion and net income of $3.2 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 20.27 +0.38 +1.88% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 52.91 +0.55 +1.06% TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 192.41 -1.69 -0.87%

Separately, Fed Chair Powell confirmed the semiconductor shortage will likely persist into next year sharing a similar view as Ford CEO Jim Farley. Other automakers including GM and Toyota are also dealing with production issues tied to the shortage.

TESLA POSTS RECORD PROFITS, EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN WOES TO PERSIST

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 887.11 -50.30 -5.37%

As is Tesla, which posted a record annual profit of $5.5 billion, up from the previous record of $3.47 billion in 2020, which was its first profitable year. It also had a record fourth-quarter profit of $2.32 billion in 2021 according to its earnings report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 388.89 +29.19 +8.12%

Netflix announced it will be rising prices to $9.99 on February 27, 2022 with some customers receiving the update via email. Separately, activist investor Bill Ackman took a 3.1 million stake in the streaming giant. The stock, last week, had its worst one-day percentage drop since 2012.

FED SIGNALS INTEREST RATE HIKE COULD COME 'SOON' AS INFLATION RAGES

In other economic reports, the Labor Department's tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week were in-line with expectations at 260,000, after surging unexpectedly to a 3-month high of 286,000 the prior week. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, rose to 1.675 million, still below pre-pandemic levels.

And new orders for manufactured big-ticket items fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9% month-over-month in December, following a larger-than-expected increase of 2.6% the prior month. If you factor out the transportation component, orders are rose 0.4% after a 0.9% pop in November. Orders for core capital goods, a closely watched proxy for business spending, were flat.

Finally, the National Association of Realtors reported sales in December fell 3.8% more than the expected 0.2%. This follows a surprise drop of 2.2% in November on low inventory.

APPLE TO LET IPHONES ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS WITHOUT EXTRA HARDWARE: REPORT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 163.01 +3.32 +2.08%

In the afternoon it’s all about Apple. The iPhone maker is expected to say fiscal 1Q earnings-per-share jumped 12% to $1.89 on a 6.5% rise in revenue to $118.66 billion, as it contends with supply chain issues and the impact of retail store closings from Omicron.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies traded lower as well in response to the Fed. Bitcoin traded below $37,000

The Associated Press contributed to this report.