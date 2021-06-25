Stocks set for records as banks fly past Fed stress tests

U.S. stock futures are pointing to modest gains at Friday’s opening bell as the S&P 500 barrels toward its strongest week in almost three months.

Dow futures were up 108 points, or 0.32%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were higher by 0.13% and 0.2%, respectively.

The early gains have both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite on track to add to Thursday’s record highs with the former up 2.4% so far this week.

In stocks, all 23 banks passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests, paving the way for the financial institutions to hike their dividends and announce stock buyback plans starting in July.

Elsewhere, Nike Inc. reported record quarterly sales, benefitting from consumers seeking out relaxed options like sneakers and sweatpants. Revenue guidance for the current fiscal year topped analyst expectations.

FedEx Corp. swung to a profit as the surge in online shopping during the pandemic boosted the need for package delivery services. Adjusted earnings fell short of expectations.

Carmax announced record quarterly earnings and revenue as strong demand for used cars boosted sales by 138% year over year.

Meanwhile, Panasonic Corp. sold its stake in Tesla Inc. for $3.6 billion in the year ended March, a company spokesperson said. The Tokyo-based electronics maker in 2010 purchased 1.4 million shares at $21.15 apiece.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 14 cents to $73.16 a barrel and gold climbed $5.70 to $1,782.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.14% while France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX slipped 0.08% and 0.11%, respectively.

Asian markets were higher across the board with Japan's Nikkei 225 edging up 0.66%, China's Shanghai Composite advancing 1.15% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surging 1.4%.