Stocks muted on weak retail sales, Fed decision on tap

U.S. stocks were muted as traders weighed a slowdown in consumer spending ahead of a decision on economic stimulus at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were little changed, as the Nasdaq Composite drifted lower by 0.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35512.34 -31.84 -0.09% SP500 S&P 500 4632.02 -2.07 -0.04% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15196.880364 -40.76 -0.27%

At 2pm ET, when the Fed meeting concludes, policymakers expected to speed the process for trimming bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low and support the stock market and broader economy. Beyond that, investors are watching the central bank for any statements on how soon it might raise interest rates in 2022.

The meeting will be followed by Chairman Powell's 2:30 pm ET press conference.

FED EXPECTED TO SPEED UP TAPER TIMELINE THIS WEEK AS INFLATION HITS 39-YEAR HIGH

Oil fell over 1% to the $69 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 50.56 -0.35 -0.69%

In stocks, Apple remains in focus, with shares on the cusp of pushing the company past the $3 trillion mark.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 174.33 -1.41 -0.80%

Home improvement retailer Lowe's was under pressure after disclosing full-year sales will be $94 billion to $97 billion, with the lower range below analyst forecasts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LOW LOWE'S COS. INC. 250.64 -1.97 -0.78% HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 402.12 -0.10 -0.03%

Retail sales rose 0.3% below the 0.8% economists had forecasted and well below October’s steeper-than-expected 1.7% surge. Excluding the automotive component, spending also rose just 0.3%, compared with 1.7% the prior month. The pullback suggests inflation may be hitting the consumer harder than expected.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 145.29 +0.36 +0.25% TGT TARGET CORP. 234.25 -1.15 -0.49% KSS KOHL'S CORP. 48.05 -1.41 -2.85%

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey came in better than expected with a reading of 31.9 a sign manufacturers see business conditions improving rather than worsening.

PRODUCER PRICES SURGED BY 9.6% IN NOVEMBER, BIGGEST GAIN ON RECORD

And prices of imported goods rose 0.7% month-over-month, after a slightly larger-than-expected increase of 1.2% in October. While export prices jumped 1% in November, below the prior month’s 1.5% spike.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LEN LENNAR CORP. 110.91 -0.15 -0.14% TOL TOLL BROTHERS INC. 69.60 -0.49 -0.70% DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 105.53 +0.81 +0.77%

Later in the morning, the National Association of Homebuilders is out with its sentiment index for December. It’s expected to hold steady at 83, eight points above a 13-month low of 75 in August amid a surge in materials costs and home prices.

In Europe, London's FTSE was off 0.3%, Germany's DAX added 0.3% and France's CAC gained 0.6%.

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4%.

China reported its retail sales slowed in November, rising 3.9% from a year earlier compared with a 4.9% increase in October. Industrial production picked up slightly, growing 3.8% from a year earlier compared with October's 3.5%.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.