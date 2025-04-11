Stocks end higher in US vs. China tariff driven volatility
Gold prices hit a new, all-time high of $3,222.20 an ounce
-Stocks end volatile week with gains, gold hits record, bonds suck wind as dollar gets dinged
-President Trump's surprise tariff pivot and negotiation progress
-U.S. hits China with tariffs, China hits back
-Treasury Secretary Bessent warns China over several tactics
-JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon weighs in on U.S. recession exclusively to FOX Business
-BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who runs the world's biggest asset manager, gives his take on the week
-Delta, Walmart take pause on forecasting profits and revenue
-Small business owners talk tariffs
STOCKS, BONDS AND A CRAZY WEEK: Stocks and bonds saw steep swings as President Trump pumped out tariffs, then pulled back…continue reading here.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-day point gain ever…check the Dow here. Bitcoin was also volatile, falling between the $80,000-$90,000 range…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.
GOLD SHINES: Gold took a short beat down but ended the week back at an all-time high…GLD, biggest ETF backed by physical gold, price check.
TRUMP'S TARIFFS: Trump, in a surprise twist, paused tariffs on some countries this week but continued to bash China with a steeper slap. Still, the White House says he wants to make a deal.…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Larry Kudlow raises warning about how China really operates.
‘LOSER MOVE’: China kept the pressure on the U.S. in more ways than one. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared some choice words for the Asian adversary…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Bessent shares his take on the bond selloff and China's currency antics.
RECESSION? JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon shared his view on the potential of a U.S. recession…continue reading here. This comes as his firm and others recalibrate recession odds…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Dimon shares views on tariffs, the economy and his experience during past financial meltdowns.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|236.13
|+9.39
|+4.14%
|BLK
|BLACKROCK INC.
|878.78
|+20.00
|+2.33%
BLACKROCK'S TAKE: CEO Larry Fink, who runs the world's largest asset manager with $11 trillion in assets, shares his thoughts on the wild week in Washington and on Wall Street and whether it's time to buy stocks…WATCH HERE.
TAKING A PAUSE: Delta and Walmart took the lead in corporate America and won't be giving financial forecasts, for now, with tariffs making it too difficult to project……continue reading here.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES INC.
|40.88
|+1.52
|+3.86%
|WMT
|WALMART INC.
|92.80
|+2.19
|+2.42%
MAIN STREET: Small businesses brace for tariff blowback…continue reading here.
