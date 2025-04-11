Stocks end higher in US vs. China tariff driven volatility

-Stocks end volatile week with gains, gold hits record, bonds suck wind as dollar gets dinged

-President Trump's surprise tariff pivot and negotiation progress

-U.S. hits China with tariffs, China hits back

-Treasury Secretary Bessent warns China over several tactics

-JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon weighs in on U.S. recession exclusively to FOX Business

-BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who runs the world's biggest asset manager, gives his take on the week

-Delta, Walmart take pause on forecasting profits and revenue

-Small business owners talk tariffs

STOCKS, BONDS AND A CRAZY WEEK: Stocks and bonds saw steep swings as President Trump pumped out tariffs, then pulled back…continue reading here.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-day point gain ever…check the Dow here. Bitcoin was also volatile, falling between the $80,000-$90,000 range…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

GOLD SHINES: Gold took a short beat down but ended the week back at an all-time high…GLD, biggest ETF backed by physical gold, price check.

TRUMP'S TARIFFS: Trump, in a surprise twist, paused tariffs on some countries this week but continued to bash China with a steeper slap. Still, the White House says he wants to make a deal.…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Larry Kudlow raises warning about how China really operates.

‘LOSER MOVE’: China kept the pressure on the U.S. in more ways than one. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared some choice words for the Asian adversary…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Bessent shares his take on the bond selloff and China's currency antics.

RECESSION? JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon shared his view on the potential of a U.S. recession…continue reading here. This comes as his firm and others recalibrate recession odds…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Dimon shares views on tariffs, the economy and his experience during past financial meltdowns.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 236.13 +9.39 +4.14% BLK BLACKROCK INC. 878.78 +20.00 +2.33%

BLACKROCK'S TAKE: CEO Larry Fink, who runs the world's largest asset manager with $11 trillion in assets, shares his thoughts on the wild week in Washington and on Wall Street and whether it's time to buy stocks…WATCH HERE.

TAKING A PAUSE: Delta and Walmart took the lead in corporate America and won't be giving financial forecasts, for now, with tariffs making it too difficult to project……continue reading here.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 40.88 +1.52 +3.86% WMT WALMART INC. 92.80 +2.19 +2.42%

MAIN STREET: Small businesses brace for tariff blowback…continue reading here.

