Trade War
Published

Trump 'optimistic' China will make tariff deal, White House says

Karoline Leavitt adds 'if China continues to retaliate, it's not good for China'

President Donald Trump is "optimistic" that the U.S. and China can strike a deal over tariffs, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday.

Her remarks came just hours after China increased its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, up from 84%, in Beijing’s latest escalation of a trade war with the Trump administration. 

‘The president has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," Leavitt said, adding that Trump is "optimistic" that an agreement can be reached. 

"The president ... would be gracious if China intends to make a deal with the United States. If China continues to retaliate, it's not good for China. The United States of America is the strongest, best economy in the world, as evidenced by the more than 75 countries who have called the administration immediately to cut good deals," Leavitt said. 

China's Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump shake hands

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"So, the president wants to do what's right for the American people. He wants to see fair trade practices around the globe, and that's his intention and his goal," she continued. 

When asked whether Trump is waiting for China to make the first move, Leavitt said. "I'm not going to comment on communications that are happening or may not be happening."

trump introducing tariffs

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking at the White House on April 2. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Leavitt said that "our national security team" can "get these discussions underway. And as always, in the effort of transparency, we will provide updates, moving forward," she added. 

Leavitt also told reporters Friday that "very good progress" has been made with an unnamed country regarding a deal over the global tariffs recently imposed by the Trump administration. 

Trump at White House

President Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I won't reveal or get ahead of our trade team, as these negotiations are obviously ongoing," she added. 