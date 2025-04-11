Trump 'optimistic' China will make tariff deal, White House says

President Donald Trump is "optimistic" that the U.S. and China can strike a deal over tariffs, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday.

Her remarks came just hours after China increased its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, up from 84%, in Beijing’s latest escalation of a trade war with the Trump administration.

‘The president has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," Leavitt said, adding that Trump is "optimistic" that an agreement can be reached.

"The president ... would be gracious if China intends to make a deal with the United States. If China continues to retaliate, it's not good for China. The United States of America is the strongest, best economy in the world, as evidenced by the more than 75 countries who have called the administration immediately to cut good deals," Leavitt said.

LIVE UPDATES: STOCKS RISE AS INVESTORS EYE LATEST TARIFF DEVELOPMENTS

"So, the president wants to do what's right for the American people. He wants to see fair trade practices around the globe, and that's his intention and his goal," she continued.

When asked whether Trump is waiting for China to make the first move, Leavitt said. "I'm not going to comment on communications that are happening or may not be happening."

CHINA INCREASES TARIFFS ON US IMPORTS TO 125% FROM 84%

Leavitt said that "our national security team" can "get these discussions underway. And as always, in the effort of transparency, we will provide updates, moving forward," she added.

Leavitt also told reporters Friday that "very good progress" has been made with an unnamed country regarding a deal over the global tariffs recently imposed by the Trump administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I won't reveal or get ahead of our trade team, as these negotiations are obviously ongoing," she added.