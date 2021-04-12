Stocks muted as Microsoft, Nuance deal and earnings in focus
Microsoft seals $19.7B deal for Nuance Communications
U.S. stocks opened modestly lower as investors readied for the start of earnings season and took in a major deal from Microsoft.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33716.95
|-83.65
|-0.25%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4121.48
|-7.32
|-0.18%
|I:COMP
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 40 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 0.35% and 0.11%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P finished at all-time highs on Friday as the Nasdaq escaped bear-market territory.
In M&A news, Nuance Communications is being acquired by Microsoft in a $19.7 billion deal for the cloud and AI provider. The all-cash transaction will pay Nuance shareholders $56 per share, a 23% premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal is the second-largest for Microsoft, behind its $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NUAN
|NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
|53.20
|+7.62
|+16.71%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|254.94
|-0.91
|-0.36%
In addition, earnings season is set to kick off on Wednesday with big banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. set to release their quarterly results.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|156.56
|+0.17
|+0.11%
|GS
|THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
|332.06
|+1.05
|+0.32%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & CO.
|40.58
|+0.08
|+0.20%
Elsewhere, Uber Technologies Inc. reported gross bookings hit a record high in March as ride hailings snapped back to pre-pandemic levels and food delivery more than doubled from the previous year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UBER
|UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|59.89
|+2.20
|+3.81%
|LYFT
|LYFT INC.
|60.42
|-0.55
|-0.90%
Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holdings was fined a record 18 billion Chinese yuan ($2.75 billion) by Chinese regulators for anticompetitive behavior. However, the fine was smaller than feared.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD
|242.17
|+18.83
|+8.43%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 81 cents or $60.13 per barrel and gold slipped $1.80 to $1,743 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mixed.
In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.17% and 0.15%, respectively, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.31%.
Asian markets were lower across the board with China’s Shanghai Composite index losing 1.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declining 0.86% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.77%.