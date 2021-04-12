Stocks muted as Microsoft, Nuance deal and earnings in focus

U.S. stocks opened modestly lower as investors readied for the start of earnings season and took in a major deal from Microsoft.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33716.95 -83.65 -0.25% SP500 S&P 500 4121.48 -7.32 -0.18% I:COMP n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 40 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 0.35% and 0.11%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P finished at all-time highs on Friday as the Nasdaq escaped bear-market territory.

In M&A news, Nuance Communications is being acquired by Microsoft in a $19.7 billion deal for the cloud and AI provider. The all-cash transaction will pay Nuance shareholders $56 per share, a 23% premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal is the second-largest for Microsoft, behind its $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NUAN NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 53.20 +7.62 +16.71% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 254.94 -0.91 -0.36%

In addition, earnings season is set to kick off on Wednesday with big banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. set to release their quarterly results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 156.56 +0.17 +0.11% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 332.06 +1.05 +0.32% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 40.58 +0.08 +0.20%

Elsewhere, Uber Technologies Inc. reported gross bookings hit a record high in March as ride hailings snapped back to pre-pandemic levels and food delivery more than doubled from the previous year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 59.89 +2.20 +3.81% LYFT LYFT INC. 60.42 -0.55 -0.90%

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holdings was fined a record 18 billion Chinese yuan ($2.75 billion) by Chinese regulators for anticompetitive behavior. However, the fine was smaller than feared.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 242.17 +18.83 +8.43%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 81 cents or $60.13 per barrel and gold slipped $1.80 to $1,743 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.17% and 0.15%, respectively, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.31%.

Asian markets were lower across the board with China’s Shanghai Composite index losing 1.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declining 0.86% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.77%.