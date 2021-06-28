S&P, Nasdaq fight to hold record highs

U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite battling to hold record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30 points, or 0.09%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.15% and 0.59%, respectively, hitting intraday record highs.

The mixed session comes after President Biden said Sunday he would sign the $953 billion infrastructure deal reached by a bipartisan group of senators if it were to reach his desk without the separate Democrat-backed reconciliation bill that would provide funding for human infrastructure.

In stocks, Boeing Co.’s 777X aircraft is unlikely to receive Federal Aviation Administration certification before mid-2023 at the earliest, the agency said Sunday.

Tesla Inc. will "recall" 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to update its assisted driving software. Car owners will not be required to bring their vehicles into the dealership as the upgrades can be done online.

Elsewhere, crypto-related names, including Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc., were bouncing back as bitcoin rallied above $34,000 a coin.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. continued higher after gaining 39% on Friday after the company received regulatory approval to fly passengers into space.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 8 cents to $73.97 a barrel and gold ticked up 30 cents to $1,778.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly weaker in quiet trading.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 both lost 0.5% while Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.21%.

Asian markets were slightly lower across the board, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index losing 0.07%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.06% and China’s Shanghai Composite declining 0.03%.