Stock rebound may continue ahead of EU tariff decision

Stocks are tentatively higher ahead of a possible early tariff decision on European Union steel and aluminum.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were higher by 0.04%. The S&P 500 added 0.06% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.19%.

The decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU is expected as early as Thursday morning, which would be a day ahead of a Friday deadline.

President Trump on March 23 imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, but granted temporary exemptions to the EU, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Argentina.

U.S. stocks surged Wednesday, with energy shares a big winner and banks rebounding in response to higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.33 points, or 1.26%, to 24,667.78. The S&P 500 jumped 34.15 points, or 1.2%, to 2,724.01. The Nasdaq Composite was up 65.86 points, or 0.89%, at 7,462.45.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24667.78 +306.33 +1.26% SP500 S&P 500 2724.01 +34.15 +1.27% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7462.4534 +65.86 +0.89%

Before the market opened Wednesday, the government reported that U.S. economic growth slowed slightly more than expected in the first quarter because of downward revisions to inventory investment and consumer spending. In addition, American businesses added 178,000 jobs in May, according to a private survey, below the average monthly gains accumulated over the winter.

The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book report that the economy expanded moderately in late April and early May with few shifts in the pattern of growth.

The Thursday economic calendar includes weekly jobless claims, personal income & spending and pending homes sales.

Retail earnings are expected from American Eagle Outfitters, Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

In Thursday’s Asian market trading, a stronger Chinese manufacturing report helped boost stocks in China and Hong kong.

The Hang Seng rose 0.75%, the Shanghai Composite finished the day up 1.8% and Japan's Nikkei ended the session higher by 0.83%.

FOX Business’ Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.