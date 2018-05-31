These are Wall Street’s highest-paid CEOs

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon retained his top spot as Wall Street’s highest-paid CEO, according to new data.

Dimon, who has been president and CEO at the largest U.S. bank market capitalization since 2005, raked in $28.3 million last year, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from MyLogIQ, which is a 4% increase from the year prior.

The median pay among the 43 CEOs on The Journal’s list was $12.1 million.

JPMorgan’s stock is up more than 30% over the past year, though just marginally so far this year. Even Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos looks up to Dimon, naming him as a role model at a recent panel.

BlackRock chief Larry Fink trailed Dimon slightly in the Journal’s analysis, earning $27.7 million last year, though shareholder returns at the hedge fund outpaced JPMorgan, at 38.2% and 26.7%, respectively. Fink, who co-founded BlackRock, has been at the helm of the asset management firm since 1988. No stranger to the highest-paid list, he occupied the top spots in both 2013 and 2015.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, who made headlines this week for rebuffing claims made by billionaire investor George Soros that the European Union was facing an “existential crisis,” occupies the third spot on the list, making $24.5 million in 2017. Gorman, 59, assumed the top position at Morgan Stanley in 2010, and is credited with steering the bank through the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Ameriprise Financial CEO James Cracchiolo was the fourth highest-paid finance CEO, with earnings of $23.9 million last year.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein trailed Cracchiolo, earning nearly $22 million last year.