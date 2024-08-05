The stock market’s tanking: What to know

Stocks suffer third straight drop and worst session since September 2022

The "Magnifient Seven" tech leaders lost nearly $800 billion in market value, this as Warren Buffett dumped a good chunk of his Apple holdings

Fears about a U.S. recession began last week and spilled over into Monday after a sharp drop in Asian markets

Japan’s stock market had the worst session since 1987

Wall Street’s fear gauge spiked as investors dumped stocks

Some investors call on the Federal Reserve to take action

Cryptocurrencies got slapped around in tandem with stocks

BLOOD BATH: The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 1,000 points on Monday in volatile trading, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 lost a hefty 3%. The so-called Magnificent Seven, which includes Google, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Alphabet and Meta, lost a combined $1 trillion during Monday's session before settling just below that level.

VIDEO: A look at what's behind the market sell-off.

RECESSION FEARS ARE REAL: After a weaker July jobs report and data on manufacturing, economists are upping the odds of a recession.

BROKE THE LAW: Alphabet's Google faces a damning decision from a federal judge who ruled the search giant is breaking the law. This added further pressure to the stock.

BRUISED: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed he cut his stake in Apple by a large amount. The move slammed the shares.

THE ETF REPORT: NEED-TO-KNOW INSIGHTS

JAPAN'S JOLT: The Nikkei sank over 12%, the worst day since 1987, as the yen rallied to a seven-month-high vs. the U.S. dollar, triggering a crunch for investors and roiling global markets.

FEAR RAGES: The VIX Index, which measures market volatility and fear, spiked to the highest since 2020.

VIDEO: Are investors right to be nervous about the U.S. stock market right now?

SHORT CIRCUIT: Several online brokerages reported that customers could not access accounts, among other glitches, as the market was in free fall.

DO SOMETHING?: Economists say the Federal Reserve dropped the ball by not raising interest rates and are now demanding action.

VIDEO: Why the Fed should not make a surprise move, says El-Erian.

CRYPTOS CRUSHED: Bitcoin and Ethereum got slammed in tandem with stocks … LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

VIDEO: Making the case for owning cryptocurrencies.

