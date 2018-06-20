Stock futures trade higher following Tuesday’s plunge

Global stocks are showing signs of stemming Tuesday’s selling, in which investors reacted to President Trump's threat to impose $200 billion of new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.40%. The S&P 500 added 0.24% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.22%.

The escalating tit-for-tat trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies comes after Trump, last Friday, put tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, warning that if China retaliated, so would the U.S.

“No Chinese leader is going to want to appear to be pushed around by any US president so they are retaliating and digging their heels in,” said Mark Avallone, President and Founder of Potomac Wealth Advisors. “This is a predictable response to a very public effort by the US to reconcile what it perceives to be trade differences.”

In Wednesday’s trading in Asia, business confidence among Asian companies slipped for the first time in three quarters, on mounting worries of

tit-for-tat tariff reprisals that would undermine the global trading system.

China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session up 0.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 1.4% higher.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day up 1.2%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE gained 1.01%, Germany’s DAX is rising 0.32% and France’s CAC is up 0.10%.

In Tuesday’s trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 287.26 points, or 1.15%, to 24,700.21. The S&P 500 fell 11.18 points, or 0.4%, to 2,762.57. The Nasdaq Composite was down 21.44 points, or 0.28%, at 7,725.58.

Netflix clinched its 32nd record close of the year after multiple analysts upgraded their ratings for the stock. The video streaming company topped $400 a share for the first time in Tuesday trading.

On Wednesday, traders will focus on another housing-related report in the form of existing home sales. On Tuesday, Housing starts climbed to an 11-year high in May.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.