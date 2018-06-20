21st Century Fox accepts Disney’s higher bid

Twenty-First Century Fox, has accepted a new offer from Disney, which included a higher per share offer of $38 per 21CF share versus the prior offer of $28 per share that Disney offered in December 2017.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FOXA 21ST CENTURY FOX 44.71 +0.15 +0.34% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 106.10 -0.96 -0.90%

21CF prefers the offer over Comcast’s recent bid, stating in a press release that, “The amended and restated Disney Merger Agreement offers a package of consideration, flexibility and deal certainty enhancements that is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation on June 13, 2018.”

Under the amended and restated Disney Merger Agreement, Disney would acquire those businesses on basically the same terms, except that, among other things, Disney's offer allows 21CF stockholders to elect to receive their consideration, on a value equalized basis, in the form of cash or stock, subject to 50/50 proration.

21st Century Fox shareholders will receive a number of Disney shares equal to $38 in value if the average Disney stock price at closing is between $93.53 and $114.32.

The new agreement contains no change to the provisions about the company’s directors being able to evaluate a competing proposal.

Comcast bid $65 billion in cash for the same assets of 21CF that Disney bid for in December 2017.