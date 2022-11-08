Stock futures trade lower as election results are tallied

U.S. equity futures were trading lower early Wednesday morning, as investors awaited the outcome of the midterm elections and a major inflation update due later in the week.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street on Wednesday morning.

Oil prices were adding to Tuesday's declines.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $88.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $94.00 a barrel.

Prices slid 3% in the previous on worries about demand stalling on potential new lockdowns in top oil importer China as COVID-19 cases rebound.



All eyes were on the elections, which could determine how much is done in the next several years in Washington, and possibly beyond.



Among early results:

Republicans Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Rubio won re-election in Florida.



Republican candidate JD Vance will defeat Democratic U.S. House Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, Fox News projects.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams.

In the days following Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter, the billionaire sold almost $4 billion in Tesla stock. Musk sold a total of 19.5 million shares between Nov. 4-8, according to regulatory disclosures.



In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong also shed 0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher.

Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 3,828.11, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1% to 33,160.83 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%, to 10,616.20.



The important milestone for markets this week than U.S. Election Day may be Thursday’s report on inflation.

A softer reading than expected on Thursday could give the Fed leeway to loosen up on interest rates a bit. Economists expect the report to show a continued, slight moderation from a peak set during the summer. But a worse-than-expected reading could have the opposite effect.



Bitcoin is trading around $18,000.

The dollar slipped to 145.31 Japanese yen from 145.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.0082 from $1.0074.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.