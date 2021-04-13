Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Nasdaq leads as Johnson & Johnson weighs on Dow, S&P

COVID-19 vaccine makers in focus after J&J's dose is paused

close
Gerri Willis on Johnson & Johnson vaccine video

US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of clotting

Gerri Willis on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

U.S. equity markets were mixed Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine be paused amid blood-clotting concerns and consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in over eight years. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33580.63 -164.77 -0.49%
JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 157.52 -4.53 -2.80%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 200 points or 0.56% as J&J fell on the developments. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SP500 S&P 500 4126.35 -1.64 -0.04%
I:COMP n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
MRNA MODERNA, INC. 149.74 +10.34 +7.42%
BNTX BIONTECH SE 129.13 +7.61 +6.26%
PFE PFIZER INC. 37.35 +0.36 +0.97%

"We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the FDA tweeted. 

The recommendation comes after a rare and severe blood clot was discovered in six recipients. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% with other vaccine makers including Moderna and Pfizer's partner Biontex rose. 

Travel stocks, including American Airlines Group Inc., Carnival Corp. and Marriott International Inc. were under amid concerns a pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine would stunt the reopening of the economy. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 21.76 -1.15 -5.01%
CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 26.83 -0.92 -3.32%
MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 146.65 -2.70 -1.81%

As traders sold reopening names, they put money to work in stay-at-home plays like Peloton Interactive Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ZOMM n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 123.23 +4.26 +3.58%

In earnings, construction equipment maker Fastenal Co. reported profit and sales that missed Wall Street estimates.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FAST FASTENAL CO. 49.43 -1.28 -2.52%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. will report their quarterly results ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 326.11 -5.77 -1.74%
WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 39.82 -0.95 -2.33%
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 152.99 -3.04 -1.95%

Economic data out Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 0.6% month over month in March, making for the fastest increase since August 2012. Prices increased 2.6% annually. The readings were hotter than the 0.5% and 2.5% increases that economists were expecting.   

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 78 cents to $60.48 per barrel and gold rallied $9.60 to $1,742.30 an ounce. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Overseas markets were mixed. 

Europe markets were little changed with France’s CAC 40 up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX gaining 0.26% and Britain’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.04%. 

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.72%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.15% and China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.48%.  