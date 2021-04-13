Nasdaq leads as Johnson & Johnson weighs on Dow, S&P
COVID-19 vaccine makers in focus after J&J's dose is paused
U.S. equity markets were mixed Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine be paused amid blood-clotting concerns and consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in over eight years.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33580.63
|-164.77
|-0.49%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|157.52
|-4.53
|-2.80%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 200 points or 0.56% as J&J fell on the developments.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4126.35
|-1.64
|-0.04%
|I:COMP
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|MRNA
|MODERNA, INC.
|149.74
|+10.34
|+7.42%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|129.13
|+7.61
|+6.26%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|37.35
|+0.36
|+0.97%
"We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the FDA tweeted.
The recommendation comes after a rare and severe blood clot was discovered in six recipients. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
The S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% with other vaccine makers including Moderna and Pfizer's partner Biontex rose.
Travel stocks, including American Airlines Group Inc., Carnival Corp. and Marriott International Inc. were under amid concerns a pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine would stunt the reopening of the economy.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC.
|21.76
|-1.15
|-5.01%
|CCL
|CARNIVAL CORP.
|26.83
|-0.92
|-3.32%
|MAR
|MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|146.65
|-2.70
|-1.81%
As traders sold reopening names, they put money to work in stay-at-home plays like Peloton Interactive Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ZOMM
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
|123.23
|+4.26
|+3.58%
In earnings, construction equipment maker Fastenal Co. reported profit and sales that missed Wall Street estimates.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|FAST
|FASTENAL CO.
|49.43
|-1.28
|-2.52%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. will report their quarterly results ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GS
|THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
|326.11
|-5.77
|-1.74%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & CO.
|39.82
|-0.95
|-2.33%
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|152.99
|-3.04
|-1.95%
Economic data out Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 0.6% month over month in March, making for the fastest increase since August 2012. Prices increased 2.6% annually. The readings were hotter than the 0.5% and 2.5% increases that economists were expecting.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 78 cents to $60.48 per barrel and gold rallied $9.60 to $1,742.30 an ounce.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Overseas markets were mixed.
Europe markets were little changed with France’s CAC 40 up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX gaining 0.26% and Britain’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.04%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.72%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.15% and China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.48%.