Nasdaq leads as Johnson & Johnson weighs on Dow, S&P

U.S. equity markets were mixed Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine be paused amid blood-clotting concerns and consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in over eight years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33580.63 -164.77 -0.49% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 157.52 -4.53 -2.80%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 200 points or 0.56% as J&J fell on the developments.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 4126.35 -1.64 -0.04% I:COMP n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. MRNA MODERNA, INC. 149.74 +10.34 +7.42% BNTX BIONTECH SE 129.13 +7.61 +6.26% PFE PFIZER INC. 37.35 +0.36 +0.97%

"We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the FDA tweeted.

The recommendation comes after a rare and severe blood clot was discovered in six recipients. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% with other vaccine makers including Moderna and Pfizer's partner Biontex rose.

Travel stocks, including American Airlines Group Inc., Carnival Corp. and Marriott International Inc. were under amid concerns a pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine would stunt the reopening of the economy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 21.76 -1.15 -5.01% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 26.83 -0.92 -3.32% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 146.65 -2.70 -1.81%

As traders sold reopening names, they put money to work in stay-at-home plays like Peloton Interactive Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZOMM n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 123.23 +4.26 +3.58%

In earnings, construction equipment maker Fastenal Co. reported profit and sales that missed Wall Street estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FAST FASTENAL CO. 49.43 -1.28 -2.52%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. will report their quarterly results ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 326.11 -5.77 -1.74% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 39.82 -0.95 -2.33% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 152.99 -3.04 -1.95%

Economic data out Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 0.6% month over month in March, making for the fastest increase since August 2012. Prices increased 2.6% annually. The readings were hotter than the 0.5% and 2.5% increases that economists were expecting.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 78 cents to $60.48 per barrel and gold rallied $9.60 to $1,742.30 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

Europe markets were little changed with France’s CAC 40 up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX gaining 0.26% and Britain’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.04%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.72%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.15% and China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.48%.