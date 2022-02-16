Stocks slip on Russia-Ukraine tensions, oil hits $93 level

U.S. equity futures slipped Wednesday as NATO reported that Russia was not easing its military presence around Ukraine as conflicting signals continue to make headlines.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.2% after a solid rally Tuesday that helped the S&P 500 snap a three-day losing streak and added 2.5% to the Nasdaq Composite.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34988.84 +422.67 +1.22% SP500 S&P 500 4471.07 +69.40 +1.58% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14139.757317 +348.84 +2.53%

Oil remained at $93 per barrel.

In earnings, Airbnb shares rose after reporting a rebound in business with most bookings at the travel rental company coming in for four days or longer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB INC. 180.07 +10.41 +6.14%

Robolox shares fell after reporting a $0.25 cent loss missing the $0.13 cent profit Wall Street was expecting. Revenue of $770 million also fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RBLX ROBLOX CORP. 73.30 +4.98 +7.29%

Among the morning's key earnings reports: Kraft Heinz, Analog Devices and Hilton Worldwide.

After the bell earnings include reports from Dow member Cisco Systems, insurer AIG, chip maker Nvidia and semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 54.27 +1.09 +2.05% AIG AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. 60.38 +1.39 +2.36% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 264.95 +22.28 +9.18% AMAT APPLIED MATERIALS INC. 139.84 +7.98 +6.05%

There will also be a fair amount of economic data for traders to dissect.

The Commerce Department reports retail sales for January. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to jump 2.0% month-over-month, after unexpectedly falling 1.9% in December. Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen rising 0.8% in January, a nice rebound from December’s 2.3% drop.

Import and export prices for January will also be reported. Prices of imported goods likely popped 1.3% month-over-month, after slipping 0.2% in December. Watch for export prices to also rise 1.3%.

The Federal Reserve will release industrial production data for January. Factory output is expected to increase 0.4% for the month after slipping unexpectedly in December.

The National Association of Homebuilders is out with its sentiment index for February.

Finally, business inventories are expected to rise 2.1% in December.

In the afternoon, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its recent meeting.

Bitcoin traded around $44,000.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.