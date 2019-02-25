Stock futures rise as Trump delays tariff deadline

Equity futures were pointing to a higher open to start the week following the news that President Trump was putting the deadline for a new trade deal with China on hold for now.

Continue Reading Below

Trump said Sunday he would delay the increase in tariffs citing “substantial progress” on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer after a weekend of talks.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.7 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9 percent.

In a tweet, Trump wrote that should progress continue, the U.S. would plan a summit with President Xi Jinping of China to “conclude an agreement.”

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods had been scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

In Asian market trading on Monday, China’s Shanghai jumped 5.6 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei also added 0.5 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded lower by 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.6 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.4 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26031.81 +181.18 +0.70% SP500 S&P 500 2792.67 +17.79 +0.64% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7527.5449 +67.84 +0.91%

U.S. stocks ended the week higher, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its ninth straight weely gain -- the longest such winning streak in almost 24 years -- on optimism about current high-level trade talks in Washington between American and Chinese officials.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 26,000 points for the first time since Nov. 8. The Nasdaq Composite rose for the ninth time in the last 10 trading sessions, while the broad-based S&P 500 index booked its fourth consecutive weekly increase.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

U.S. and Chinese officials were reportedly hashing out memorandums of understanding on key issues like intellectual property protection that will form the basis of any eventual agreement.