Stock futures remain cautious on trade concerns

The long-running uncertainty over trade pressed on as the Trump administration completed plans Tuesday to impose tariffs on an additional $16 billion of Chinese imports. The penalties, which were widely expected and would take effect Aug. 23, bring the total amount of Chinese goods covered by tariffs to $50 billion.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.10%. The S&P 500 were off 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.03%.

Twenty-first Century Fox on Wednesday reported earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, as the media company saw top-line growth across its TV and film businesses.

Twenty-First Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and FOX News.

Viacom will headline Thursday morning’s earnings announcements. Norwegian Cruise Line and Gannett will also garner some investor interest. In the afternoon the markets will parse results from News Corp., as well as Lions Gate Entertainment and Microchip Technology.

Traders will get the first of this week’s inflation-related report with a check on producer prices. The weekly report on jobless claims will also be released.

Advertisement

U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday after the Chinese government announced another round of retaliatory tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.16 points, or 0.18%, to 25,583.75. The S&P 500 ticked 0.75 points lower, closing at 2,857.70. The Nasdaq Composite rose 4.66 points to 7,888.33.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25583.75 -45.16 -0.18% SP500 S&P 500 2857.7 -0.75 -0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7888.3258 +4.66 +0.06%

China will match the U.S. and apply a 25% tariff on $16 billion worth of imported U.S. goods including crude oil, cars, coal, diesel, medical equipment and steel products. In total, the tariffs will be applied on 333 products and will be implemented on Aug. 23, the same day similar U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will take effect.

In spite of the increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.7% in Thursday’s trading..

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day slipping 0.2%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.