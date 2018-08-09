Amazon plans to open its own health clinics for employees: Report

Calling all Seattle-based doctors! Amazon may be hiring soon.

The e-commerce giant is reportedly looking to build its own primary care health clinics at its main headquarters in Seattle for all of its employees, according to a new CNBC report.

Sources told the outlet that while the plan is still in its early stages, the company is planning to hire a small number of doctors to test out a pilot clinic later this year for a select group of employees. However, if all goes well, it plans to expand the effort early next year.

The news comes nearly eight months after Amazon announced a joint venture with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway to improve the quality and costs of health care.

And, just last month, the group named a Boston-based surgeon, Atul Gawande, as the new CEO of the venture, who in the past has been very outspoken about the importance of continued care.

"Regular, ongoing care as opposed to heroic, emergency care … is the greatest source of value in modern medicine,” Gawande told a live audience in 2017 at the New Yorker Festival.

According to CNBC, Amazon was previously looking to outsource its idea for clinics and even brought in different vendors to pitch their services. But, after numerous rounds, Amazon ultimately decided to do it on its own.

Amazon has also made two key primary care hires over the past two years. Last year, it hired Christine Henningsgaard, a former vice president of operations at One Medical, and in January, it brought in Martin Levine from Iora Health, a primary care group with multiple clinics in Seattle.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment to FOX Business about the report.