Stocks rally as J&J boosts outlook, Walmart gets Goldman lift

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as earnings reports continued to exceed estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 0.33% and 0.28%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35350.54 +91.93 +0.26% SP500 S&P 500 4499.95 +13.49 +0.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15061.255484 +39.45 +0.26%

In stocks, Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast but held the outlook for COVID-19 vaccine sales unchanged. Adjusted earnings were ahead of estimates while revenue fell short.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 163.06 +3.02 +1.89% PFE PFIZER INC. 41.98 +0.69 +1.67% MRNA MODERNA, INC. 341.87 +7.03 +2.10% BNTX BIONTECH SE 279.74 +18.65 +7.14%

Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to approve a "mix and match" approach to COVID-19 booster shots, according to The New York Times. An official announcement could come as early as this week.

Walmart Inc. was added to Goldman Sachs’ "Americas Conviction List" due to the belief the world’s largest retailer is in a position to take market share and improve profitability next year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 144.38 +2.62 +1.85%

Procter & Gamble reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as price hikes helped offset higher costs. The company warned it expects inflation will intensify in the months ahead.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 140.42 -1.93 -1.36%

Travelers Companies Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as stronger investment returns helped offset a rise in catastrophe losses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TRV THE TRAVELERS COS., INC. 157.14 +4.32 +2.83%

Halliburton Co. swung to a quarterly profit after losing money a year ago as demand picked up for oilfield services as crude prices rebounded. CEO Jeff Miller sees a "multiyear upcycle unfolding."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 25.73 -0.31 -1.19%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 35 cents to $82.09 a barrel and gold jumped $17.20 to $1,782.90 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.2%, Britain’s FTSE 100 was unchanged and Germany’s DAX 30 gained 0.14%.

Asian bourses rallied across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbing 1.49%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.7% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.65%.