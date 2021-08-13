Stock futures point to more records to end the week

U.S. equity futures are trading higher Friday morning.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

The week will end with one more inflation-related report in the form of import and export prices for July.

Prices of imported goods likely rose 0.6%, below June’s 1.0% gain. Export prices are expected to rise 0.8% in July, also below the prior month’s 1.2% advance.

PRODUCER PRICES SOAR 7.8% ANNUALLY IN JULY, MOST ON RECORD

The University of Michigan will release its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for August. The Refinitiv estimate is 81.2, unchanged from July’s final reading.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.4%, Germany's DAX gained 0.4% and France's CAC rose 0.3%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2%.

On Thursday, traders worked through a mixed picture of economic data. The Labor Department said that jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week, another sign that the job market is healing from the pandemic.

At the same time, inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, matching the rise from the previous month,

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35499.85 +14.88 +0.04% SP500 S&P 500 4460.83 +13.13 +0.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14816.261951 +51.13 +0.35%

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,460.83, in its third straight all-time high. Several big technology stocks, including Apple, rose and countered weakness in chipmakers, industrial firms and energy companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added less than 0.1% to 35,499.85. The blue-chip index also set its third record high in three days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 0.3% to 14,816.26.

After the markets closed, The Walt Disney company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, sending shares up 5% in extended trading.

DISNEY SHARES JUMP AS STREAMING SUBSCRIBERS REACH NEARLY 174M

The entertainment giant surpassed Wall Street expectations, posting a quarterly profit of $923 million, or 50 cents per share, compared to a loss of $4.7 billion, or $2.61 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 80 cents per share, compared to 8 cents a year ago, topping Wall Street's estimate of 55 cents. The company's overall revenue for the third quarter came in at $17.02 billion, compared to $11.78 billion a year ago, beating Wall Street's forecast of $16.76 billion. Total streaming subscribers grew to nearly 174 million.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 45 cents to $68.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, gave up 36 cents to $70.95 per barrel in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.