Stock futures point to more losses amid flood of earnings

Investors seem to have lost their appetite for riskier assets to start the week, with stock futures pointing to more declines when the opening bell rings.

Overnight, China’s stock market fell more than 2 percent as trade concerns continue to hang over the markets and investors are pessimistic about economic prospects.

The Shanghai Composite started the week with more than a 4 percent gain on Monday.

Also playing into the mix are interest rate concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Dow Jones futures were down by 1.1 percent. The S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1.6 percent.

It’s a big day for blue chip earnings, with five Dow Industrial members – Verizon, Caterpillar, United Technologies, 3M and McDonald’s – all reporting ahead of the opening bell.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 126.93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,317.41. The S&P 500 fell 11.9 points to 2,755.88. The Nasdaq Composite got a boost from strength in tech stocks, rising 19.6 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,468.63.

In company news, Hasbro’s third-quarter earnings and revenue missed expectations. Shares of the toymaker fell.

In other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 2.7 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened lower by 0.9 percent, Germany’s DAX fell 2.1 percent and France’s CAC slipped 1.4 percent.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.