Stock futures point lower on trade concerns

Concerns about the Trump administration’s proposal to tack on a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports continues to hang over the markets.

The day ahead will also have a full plate of earnings reports and economic data.

Dow Jones futures were falling by 0.38 percent. The S&P 500 shed 0.33 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.50 percent.

Earnings are expected from Dow component DowDuPont and insurance company’s Aetna and Cigna before the markets opens. CBS reports after the market closes, with particular focus on the broadcaster’s post-earnings conference call with embattled chief executive Leslie Moonves.

On the economic calendar, traders will get the weekly look at jobless claims, leading up to Friday’s release of the July employment report from the government.

There will also be a report on factory orders.

The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates on Thursday to their highest level since the financial crisis almost a decade ago, defying warnings that it is taking a gamble ahead of Brexit, the terms of which remain unclear.

Investors have put almost a 90 percent chance on a hike in Bank Rate to 0.75 percent from 0.50 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE is down 0.50 percent, Germany’s DAX is falling by 1.33 percent and France’s CAC is off by 0.47 percent.

Increased tariff concerns sent Asian stocks dropping on Thursday.

Shanghai Composite index was down 2.5 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.5 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day down 1.03 percent.

Stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining downside momentum in afternoon trade following a range-bound open.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.37 points, or 0.32%, to 25,333.82. The S&P 500 ticked 2.93 points lower, closing at 2,813.36.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite got a boost from Apple, whose shares rallied in response to better quarterly earnings than expected. The index rose 35.5 points, or 0.46%, to 7,707.29.

Wednesday’s economic data included the ADP’s report on private-sector hiring. According to the survey, 219,000 private-sector jobs were created in July, above the 185,000 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.