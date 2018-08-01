Will Apple win the race to a $1 trillion market cap?

Apple is zooming toward a $1 trillion market capitalization, with shares climbing on Wednesday, buoyed by the company’s latest quarterly earnings.
Continue Reading Below
After the closing bell Tuesday, the tech giant reported that, despite slow-growing demand for the iPhone, that the company benefited from higher prices of its flagship device and that its fiscal third-quarter profit jumped 32% to $11.52 billion. On a per-share basis, earnings hit $2.34 to beat Wall Street’s estimate of $2.18.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|200.48
|+10.19
|+5.36%
Shares are on pace for their largest percent increase since May 2, 2018, when they rose 4.42%
Apple’s shares were up more than 17% through Tuesday’s close, and on Wednesday they were up more than 5%.
The company’s shares need to trade above $203.45 for its market cap to reach the $1 trillion level – provided the company’s doesn’t adjust its shares outstanding.
Advertisement
More from FOX Business
Apple was the best performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Wednesday, while it was also the second-most active stock on the S&P 500, according to data from the WSJ markets data group.
Amazon is another company approaching a $1 trillion market cap. Assuming 484 million shares outstanding, as indicated in Amazon’s second-quarter financial statements. With a share price of $1,786, this puts Amazon’s market capitalization at about $864 billion.