Stock futures point lower on caution over US economy's strength

U.S. equity futures pointed lower early Friday ahead of the November jobs report, which could be pivotal for the Federal Reserve as it mulls easing its interest rate hikes.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.36 percent to 24,818, the S&P 500 slipped 0.35 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.41 percent.

The declines come before the Labor Department’s November jobs report, which is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs, on the heels of a blowout month that soared past Wall Street’s expectations.

The numbers will offer an in-depth evaluation of the labor market, including job additions, unemployment rate, wage growth and labor participation rate.

Weaker-than-expected jobs creation could give the U.S. central bank reason to hold off on interest rate hikes after its planned December increase.

Asian stocks closed higher Friday, with the Nikkei 225 closing up 0.82 percent, the Shanghai Composite ended higher by 0.03 percent and India’s Sensex climbed 1.02 percent.

In Europe equities were mostly higher, with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 1.51 percent, France’s CAC 40 added 1.45 percent and Germany’s DAX added 0.70 percent.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks clawed back from deep losses on Thursday with the Nasdaq closing the session over 29 points higher, while the S&P 500 and the Dow finished well off their lows of the day.

The Dow ended the session down 79 points clawing back from a loss of over 700 points in what was a volatile session. The S&P 500 posted fractional losses as investors enagaged in late day buying of consumer discretionary and tech stocks. Large cap names including IBM, Facebook, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Netflix and Cisco all posted gains.

At one point during the session, all three of the major U.S. averages were down over 3-percent putting each back in the red for the 2018 year. The late day turn around has the averages now little changed on an annual basis. The sectors that failed to trim losses included financials and energy stocks.