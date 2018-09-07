Stock futures point lower ahead of jobs report

Futures indicated a lower open for stocks ahead of the August jobs report.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures traded lower by 0.18%. The S&P 500 was off by 0.19% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.23%.

The U.S. economy likely added 191,000 new nonfarm jobs last month according to economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters. That would be 34,000 more than the 157,000 jobs created in July, but below the average monthly increase of 203,000 over the previous 12 months.

The unemployment rate is expected to tick lower to 3.8 percent, from 3.9 percent.

Ahead of that report, traders got a look at other labor-related reports on Thursday.

The payroll processing firm ADP says 163,000 people were added to private sector payrolls in August. The estimate was for 190,000. July payrolls were revised lower by 2,000 to 217,000.

Advertisement

Weekly jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 203,000 last week. That came in lower than the 214,000 estimate. The prior week remained unrevised at 213,000.

U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Thursday as traders contrasted trade concerns and the latest economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 20.88 points, or 0.08 percent, to 25,995.87. The broader S&P 500 shed 10.55 points, closing at 2,878.05.

The Nasdaq Composite was the hardest-hit stock market index, as tech stocks were under pressure and Apple continued its retreat since setting a record high. The Nasdaq was down 72.45 points, or 0.91 percent, at 7,922.73.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25995.87 +20.88 +0.08% SP500 S&P 500 2878.05 -10.55 -0.37% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7922.7259 -72.45 -0.91%

Meanwhile, market jitters surround the fact that the trade dispute between the US and China could escalate as the White House was planning to place additional duties on Chinese goods.

In Friday trading, China's Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished flat.

Japan’s Nikkei fell for a sixth session, falling 0.8 percent on the day and 2.4 percent for the week.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was lower by 0.55 percent, Germany’s DAX declines 0.28 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.17 percent.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.