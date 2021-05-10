Stock futures mixed, oil and gas in focus

U.S. stocks are set to begin the week on a mixed note as investors monitor the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline and more corporate earnings.

Both Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 futures were rising, continuing to push past record levels, this as the Nasdaq pointed to a lower open. This follows gains across the board on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34777.76 +229.23 +0.66% SP500 S&P 500 4232.6 +30.98 +0.74% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13752.236737 +119.39 +0.88%

Energy stocks are in focus as the Colonial Pipeline, which carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the New York area remains offline following the weekend attack.

West Texas Intermediate crude was higher by nearly 1% on Monday giving a lift to energy stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 44.43 +0.02 +0.04% XLE ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 53.64 +0.98 +1.86%

The pipeline transports more than 100 million gallons a day, or roughly 45% of fuel consumed for the East Coast, according to the company's website. It delivers gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil and serves U.S. military facilities.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VLO VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 80.44 +0.04 +0.05%

Valero Energy is reportedly chartering a tanker to assist with the transportation, according to Reuters.

In corporate news, Marriott International, in its earnings release, noted demand is picking up in the U.S. and Canada. "Demand increased rapidly as vaccine rollouts accelerated. Occupancy started the year at 33 percent in January and reached 49 percent by March. Leisure demand gained momentum, particularly in ski and beach resort destinations" said CEO Tony Capuano.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 146.69 +4.10 +2.88%

Tyson Foods also out with results and lifted its revenue guidance due to rising inflationary costs. "We expect sales to approximate $44 billion to $46 billion for fiscal 2021, reflecting the pass-through of rising costs and continued strength in beef markets" the company noted.