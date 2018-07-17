Stock futures mixed ahead of Fed Chairman’s testimony

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell will go before the Senate Banking Committee to deliver the first of the Fed’s two-day semiannual monetary policy report to Congress amidst growing concerns of the impact of tariffs on the economy.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures added 0.06%. The S&P 500 was lower by 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.16%.

It will also be a busy earnings day with three members of the Dow reporting. Traders will be watching results from UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs.

Stocks were mixed on Monday as traders digested the latest economic data and earnings reports while interpreting the developments coming out of the summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 44.95 points to 25,064.36. The S&P 500 dipped 2.88 points to 2,798.43. The Nasdaq Composite was down 20.26 points at 7,805.72.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25064.36 +44.95 +0.18% SP500 S&P 500 2798.43 -2.88 -0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7805.7188 -20.26 -0.26%

Advertisement

Netflix shares plunged in after-hours trading after the streaming giant’s subscriber growth fell far short of Wall Street’s expectations.

The California-based company added 670,000 net subscribers in the U.S., far below the 1.19 million net additions expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. International subscriber growth also fell far short, as Netflix added 4.47 million against an expected 4.97 million.

On the economic calendar, June retail sales grew at 0.5% while the May reading was revised to 1.3% from the previously reported 0.8%. The Empire State manufacturing index fell after hitting an eight-month high, declining 2.4 points to 22.6 in July.

In Asia on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dropped 1.0%.

Japan’s Nikkei returned from Monday’s holiday to trade 0.5% higher.

FOX Business’ Leia Kilngel and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.