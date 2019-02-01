Stocks rise after blowout jobs report

Stocks moved higher following the much better-than-expected monthly jobs report.

U.S. employers added 304,000 jobs in January, soaring past Wall Street’s expectations for an increase of 165,000 jobs, after investors braced for mixed results as a result of the 35-day partial federal government shutdown.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4 percent from 3.9 percent, while the labor force participation rate rose slightly to 63.2 percent. Average hourly earnings, meanwhile, rose by 3 cents to $27.56. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by a total of 85 cents, or about 3.2 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25166.85 +167.18 +0.67% SP500 S&P 500 2714.27 +10.17 +0.38% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7295.3871 +13.65 +0.19%

Amazon shares bounced around in after-hours trading on Thursday after the e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings in its crucial holiday quarter, but a lukewarm sales forecast tempered the market’s reaction.

Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast full-year earnings in a range that was largely above analysts' estimates, as the company benefited from robust demand for aircraft parts.

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co on Friday reported quarterly profit that edged past estimates, helped by strong demand for its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda. The company, however, forecast muted 2019 revenue and earnings, joining major drugmakers such as Amgen Inc and Pfizer Inc that forecast disappointing profits for the year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,652.36 -66.37 -3.86% HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 146.77 +3.14 +2.19% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 76.80 +2.37 +3.18%

Stocks in the oil patch are rising.

Exxon Mobil reported a quarterly profit Opens a New Window. that topped analysts' estimates as its oil Opens a New Window. and natural gas output rose slightly on a year-over-year basis.The company's fourth-quarter net income fell to $6 billion, or $1.41 a share, from $8.38 billion a year ago, as margins weakened in its crude, chemicals and refining operations.

Chevron reported quarterly earnings that topped analysts' estimates on higher prices and production. the company reported a profit of $3.7 billion, or $1.95 per share, compared with $3.11 billion, or $1.64 a share a year earlier Analysts' mean forecast was $1.87 a share, according to Refinitiv.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 75.55 +2.27 +3.10% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 117.72 +3.07 +2.68%

In Asian markets on Friday, Chinese shares rose ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

China’s Shanghai composite was up 1.3 percent on the day and ended 0.6 percent higher for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased less than 0.1 percent on the day and gained 1.3 percent for the week.

Japan’s Nikkei average ended just 0.07 percent higher on the session, but for the week dropped 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE gained 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France’s CAC added 0.4 percent.