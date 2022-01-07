Stocks slip after job creation falls short

U.S. equity futures dipped after U.S. employers added fewer workers than expected.

All three of the major averages fell following the data and extending losses from the prior session.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36236.47 -170.64 -0.47% SP500 S&P 500 4696.05 -4.53 -0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15080.864828 -19.31 -0.13%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 in December less than the 400,000 economists were expecting even as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9%. "Leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing" added workers according to the Labor Department.

Bonds continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%, the highest level since March.

FED, OPEC'S PUNY PRODUCTION MOVES PUSHES OIL TO $80

Oil also topped the $80 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 56.89 +1.46 +2.63% BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 21.97 +0.49 +2.28%

JOBLESS CLAIMS TICK UP TO 207,000 BUT REMAIN NEAR HALF-CENTURY LOW

In stocks, shares of GameStop Corp were trading more than 17% higher in the premarket after a Wall Street Journal report said the retailer is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships.

GAMESTOP SHARES SURGE ON PLANS TO ENTER NFT AND CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKETS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 131.03 +1.66 +1.28%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ford continue to climb after, earlier this week, it announced it would double the production of its F-150 Lightning.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 24.46 +0.80 +3.38%

Bitcoin continued its freefall now trading around the $41,000 level, a five-month low.

In Europe, London's FTSE was gaining less than 0.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.3% and France's CAC declined 0.1%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged less than 0.1% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.8% and China's Shanghai Composite index shed early gains to fall 0.2%.

A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.