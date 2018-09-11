Stock futures indicate tenative gains ahead of 9/11 remembrances

Futures were pointing to slight gains on this the 17th marking of the 9/11 terror attacks. Ceremonies will be conducted in New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 was brought down.

Dow Jones futures added 0.02 percent. The S&P 500 was higher by 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.23%.

Japan's Nikkei rallied to end of the day up 1.3 percent.

Renesas Electronics of Japan announced on Tuesday it is buying Integrated Device Technology of the U.S. for about $6.7 billion., Renesas shares jumped more than 4 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent.

Some suppliers of Apple extended losses after President Trump tweeted that the tech giant should make products in the United States if it wanted to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

In European trading, London’s FTSE was off 0.15 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.22 percent and France’s CAC added 0.20 percent.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday despite further threats by the White House to impose greater tariffs on Chinese goods.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each finished slightly higher, ending a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day in slight negative territory.

CBS shares closed down about 1.5 percent, paring earlier losses, after it was announced Monday that CEO Les Moonves has stepped down, effectively immediately, amid more allegations of sexual harassment.