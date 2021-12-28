Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures hover after S&P 500 record

Yield on 10-year US Treasury slips

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 23

U.S. stock futures held steady Tuesday after a record close for the S&P 500 a day earlier.

In the U.S., S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded mostly flat. 

Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

STOCK & BOND TRADING HOURS THIS WEEK

Fred DeMarco, right, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Europe stocks advanced Tuesday for a two-session winning streak.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trade. Utilities and financials sectors led gains while consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors lost ground.

Other stocks in Europe also climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 0.2% and Germany’s DAX gained 0.1%.

The British pound strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.34, whereas the Swiss franc and the euro were flat against the dollar.

RETAIL SALES IN US GREW 8.5% THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, STATS SHOW

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was flat, at $78.20 a barrel. Gold was up 0.4% at $1,815.90 a troy ounce.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 1.474% from 1.479%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Stocks in Asia mostly climbed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was largely flat, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.4% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%.