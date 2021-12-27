Expand / Collapse search
S&P hits record even as airline stocks tumble

Sony & Disney-Marvel's 'Spiderman: No Way Home' grossed $1B worldwide

Expert’s 2022 market outlook

Adviser Investments CIO Jim Lowell discusses his market outlook for 2022 and what impact the omicron variant will have on the economy.

U.S. stocks kicked off the final trading week of the year higher with the S&P 500 hitting a new record high, rising 0.5%. 

The Nasdaq Composite also ticked higher by the same amount, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 122 points or 0.4%.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SP500 S&P 500 4767.09 +41.30 +0.87%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15818.969193 +165.60 +1.06%
SP500 S&P 500 4767.09 +41.30 +0.87%

Exchange-traded funds that track the S&P also got a lift.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF 474.80 +4.25 +0.90%
IVV ISHARES TRUST CORE S&P 500 ETF 476.86 +4.28 +0.91%
VOO VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS S&P 500 ETF SHS 436.50 +3.87 +0.89%

The major averages rose despite shares of airlines being under pressure as reports mount over hundreds of weekend cancellations even as travel rebounded with more than 2 million hitting the skies in a pandemic rebound. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 38.79 -0.52 -1.32%
AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.93 -0.33 -1.78%
LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 41.38 -0.48 -1.16%
UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 44.27 -0.60 -1.34%

GoDaddy shares rose after activist firm Starboard disclosed a 6.5% stake in the company. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GDDY GODADDY INC. 82.24 +6.26 +8.24%

Sony and Disney's Marvel are in focus after "Spiderman: No Way Home" ticket sales crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, a pandemic record. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SONY SONY GROUP CORP. 126.39 +2.51 +2.02%
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 153.35 -0.27 -0.18%

Investors continue to monitor Apple, which is close to becoming the first company valued at $3 trillion. Shares need to cross and close above $182.85 to mark the milestone. Microsoft is right behind with a market value of $2.5 trillion. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 177.91 +1.63 +0.93%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 340.58 +5.89 +1.76%

In commodities, oil was little changed at the $73 per barrel level, while gold hovered at $1,809 an ounce. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.09 +0.96 +1.81%
GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 169.42 +0.43 +0.25%