S&P hits record even as airline stocks tumble

U.S. stocks kicked off the final trading week of the year higher with the S&P 500 hitting a new record high, rising 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Composite also ticked higher by the same amount, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 122 points or 0.4%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 4767.09 +41.30 +0.87% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15818.969193 +165.60 +1.06% SP500 S&P 500 4767.09 +41.30 +0.87%

Exchange-traded funds that track the S&P also got a lift.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF 474.80 +4.25 +0.90% IVV ISHARES TRUST CORE S&P 500 ETF 476.86 +4.28 +0.91% VOO VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS S&P 500 ETF SHS 436.50 +3.87 +0.89%

The major averages rose despite shares of airlines being under pressure as reports mount over hundreds of weekend cancellations even as travel rebounded with more than 2 million hitting the skies in a pandemic rebound.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 38.79 -0.52 -1.32% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.93 -0.33 -1.78% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 41.38 -0.48 -1.16% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 44.27 -0.60 -1.34%

GoDaddy shares rose after activist firm Starboard disclosed a 6.5% stake in the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GDDY GODADDY INC. 82.24 +6.26 +8.24%

Sony and Disney's Marvel are in focus after "Spiderman: No Way Home" ticket sales crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, a pandemic record.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SONY SONY GROUP CORP. 126.39 +2.51 +2.02% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 153.35 -0.27 -0.18%

Investors continue to monitor Apple, which is close to becoming the first company valued at $3 trillion. Shares need to cross and close above $182.85 to mark the milestone. Microsoft is right behind with a market value of $2.5 trillion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 177.91 +1.63 +0.93% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 340.58 +5.89 +1.76%

In commodities, oil was little changed at the $73 per barrel level, while gold hovered at $1,809 an ounce.