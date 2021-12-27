S&P hits record even as airline stocks tumble
Sony & Disney-Marvel's 'Spiderman: No Way Home' grossed $1B worldwide
U.S. stocks kicked off the final trading week of the year higher with the S&P 500 hitting a new record high, rising 0.5%.
The Nasdaq Composite also ticked higher by the same amount, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 122 points or 0.4%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4767.09
|+41.30
|+0.87%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15818.969193
|+165.60
|+1.06%
Exchange-traded funds that track the S&P also got a lift.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SPY
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF
|474.80
|+4.25
|+0.90%
|IVV
|ISHARES TRUST CORE S&P 500 ETF
|476.86
|+4.28
|+0.91%
|VOO
|VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS S&P 500 ETF SHS
|436.50
|+3.87
|+0.89%
The major averages rose despite shares of airlines being under pressure as reports mount over hundreds of weekend cancellations even as travel rebounded with more than 2 million hitting the skies in a pandemic rebound.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES INC.
|38.79
|-0.52
|-1.32%
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|17.93
|-0.33
|-1.78%
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|41.38
|-0.48
|-1.16%
|UAL
|UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC.
|44.27
|-0.60
|-1.34%
GoDaddy shares rose after activist firm Starboard disclosed a 6.5% stake in the company.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GDDY
|GODADDY INC.
|82.24
|+6.26
|+8.24%
Sony and Disney's Marvel are in focus after "Spiderman: No Way Home" ticket sales crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, a pandemic record.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SONY
|SONY GROUP CORP.
|126.39
|+2.51
|+2.02%
|DIS
|THE WALT DISNEY CO.
|153.35
|-0.27
|-0.18%
Investors continue to monitor Apple, which is close to becoming the first company valued at $3 trillion. Shares need to cross and close above $182.85 to mark the milestone. Microsoft is right behind with a market value of $2.5 trillion.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|177.91
|+1.63
|+0.93%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|340.58
|+5.89
|+1.76%
In commodities, oil was little changed at the $73 per barrel level, while gold hovered at $1,809 an ounce.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|54.09
|+0.96
|+1.81%
|GLD
|SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC
|169.42
|+0.43
|+0.25%