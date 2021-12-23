Stock & Bond trading hours this week
The bond market will have a shortened trading session New Year's Eve
Wall Street finished the holiday-shortened week leading to Christmas with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1.6%.
U.S. equity markets will trade as usual this week, including on New Year's Eve.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The bond market will have a shortened trading session New Year's Eve, when the market closes at 2 p.m. ET.
Here's how the week shapes up:
Monday 12/27
U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.
The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.
London Stock Exchange closed (Christmas Holiday)
Tuesday 12/28
U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.
The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.
London Stock Exchange closed (Boxing Day Holiday)
CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA
Wednesday 12/29
U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.
The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.
Thursday 12/30
U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.
The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Friday 12/31
U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.
The bond market will have a shortened trading session, closing at 2 p.m. ET.