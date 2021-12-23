Stock & Bond trading hours this week

Wall Street finished the holiday-shortened week leading to Christmas with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1.6%.

U.S. equity markets will trade as usual this week, including on New Year's Eve.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bond market will have a shortened trading session New Year's Eve, when the market closes at 2 p.m. ET.

Here's how the week shapes up:

Monday 12/27

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

London Stock Exchange closed (Christmas Holiday)

Tuesday 12/28

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

London Stock Exchange closed (Boxing Day Holiday)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA

Wednesday 12/29

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

Thursday 12/30

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Friday 12/31

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will have a shortened trading session, closing at 2 p.m. ET.