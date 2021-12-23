Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock & Bond trading hours this week

The bond market will have a shortened trading session New Year's Eve

close
SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist discusses the impact of inflation on the stock market on 'Making Money.' video

Kenny Polcari reveals top market ideas for 2022

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist discusses the impact of inflation on the stock market on 'Making Money.'

Wall Street finished the holiday-shortened week leading to Christmas with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1.6%.

U.S. equity markets will trade as usual this week, including on New Year's Eve.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bond market will have a shortened trading session New Year's Eve, when the market closes at 2 p.m. ET. 

Here's how the week shapes up:

Monday 12/27

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

London Stock Exchange closed (Christmas Holiday)

Tuesday 12/28

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

London Stock Exchange closed (Boxing Day Holiday)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA 

Wednesday 12/29

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

Thursday 12/30

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Friday 12/31

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will have a shortened trading session, closing at 2 p.m. ET. 