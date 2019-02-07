Stock futures fall on earnings disappointments

Equity futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street when trading begins on weak earnings and weak data out of Germany.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.6 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.7 percent.

BB&T will buy SunTrust Banks for about $28 billion in an all-stock deal, creating the sixth largest U.S. lender in the biggest bank deal since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Twitter forecast first-quarter revenue that was below analyst estimates on Thursday and said the number of users fell in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down 6 percent in premarket trading.

Earnings at T-Mobile exceeded Wall Street estimates as the telecommunications firm ups its lobbying efforts to win federal approval for a $26.5 billion merger with Sprint.

Fiat Chrysler shares fell 10 percent in the premarket after weaker-than-expected guidance for profits and industrial free cash flow this year raised doubts about longer-term targets

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped from near a 1-1/2-year high last week, pointing to continued labor market strength. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 234,000 for the week ended Feb. 2, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Germany reported a fourth consecutive drop in industrial output.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 1.8 percent, London’s FTSE slipped 0.4 percent and France’s CAC fell 1.1 percent.

In Asia on Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower. Markets in China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25390.3 -21.22 -0.08% SP500 S&P 500 2731.61 -6.09 -0.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7375.2813 -26.80 -0.36%

All three major equity markets closed marginally lower on Wednesday, the day after President Trump delivered the State of the Union address.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 21.22 points, while the broader S&P 500 decreased 6 points -- ending a five-day streak of increases. The Nasdaq also ended down 26.80 points.

In economic news, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in November. The foreign-trade gap in goods and services fell 11.5 percent from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $49.3 billion in November, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the deficit to hit $54.3 billion.