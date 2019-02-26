Search

Stocks fall ahead of Fed testimony, Home Depot disappoints

Federated Investors CIO Stephen Auth on former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on President Trump and how investors should handle this market environment.

Stocks traded lower on Tuesday ahead of Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s semi-annual testimony to Congress.

Home Depot’s 4Q results missed on profit, revenue and same store sales, plus the company gave a profit estimate for 2019 that fell short.

Shares of Home Depot fell percent after the company issued a disappointing full-year earnings forecast and missed quarterly estimates for same-store sales.

Caterpillar shares took a hit after brokerage UBS double downgraded the company's shares to "sell."

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
HDTHE HOME DEPOT INC.189.98-2.41-1.25%
LOWLOWE'S COMPANIES INC.105.01-1.26-1.19%
CATCATERPILLAR INC.141.41+2.73+1.97%

Federal Reserve  Chairman Powell  begins the first of his two-day semi-annual testimony to both houses of Congress on the central bank’s monetary policy. In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, the Fed reiterated it will remain patient in determining further adjustments to interest rates given uncertainty about the economic outlook.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26001.61-90.34-0.35%
SP500S&P 5002796.11+3.44+0.12%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7554.4602+26.92+0.36%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped by 0.4 percent as did Japan’s Nikkei.

In Europe, London’s FTSE fell 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France’s CAC gave up 0.3 percent.