Stocks fall ahead of Fed testimony, Home Depot disappoints

Stocks traded lower on Tuesday ahead of Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s semi-annual testimony to Congress.

Home Depot’s 4Q results missed on profit, revenue and same store sales, plus the company gave a profit estimate for 2019 that fell short.

Shares of Home Depot fell percent after the company issued a disappointing full-year earnings forecast and missed quarterly estimates for same-store sales.

Caterpillar shares took a hit after brokerage UBS double downgraded the company's shares to "sell."

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell begins the first of his two-day semi-annual testimony to both houses of Congress on the central bank’s monetary policy. In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, the Fed reiterated it will remain patient in determining further adjustments to interest rates given uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped by 0.4 percent as did Japan’s Nikkei.

In Europe, London’s FTSE fell 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France’s CAC gave up 0.3 percent.